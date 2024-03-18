New Report Has GTA 6 Fans Concerned Game Won't Run at 60 FPS

A new report has Grand Theft Auto fans worried that GTA 6 won't just run at 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but it won't run at 60 FPS on the rumored PS5 Pro either. The supposed specs of the rumored PS5 Pro recently leaked from a reliable source, and they reveal a console that is far superior than the base PS5 in certain departments, but not much more powerful in other departments. Unfortunately, it does not appear the CPU of the PS5 Pro will be a major upgrade, which could be a problem when it comes time to run GTA 6.

When GTA 6 releases in 2025, it will push the PS5 and Xbox Series X to the limit. It will be a very technically demanding game. To this end, getting a vast open world with as much detail and breath of life as GTA 6 is going to have to run at 60 FPS was always going to be a daunting task. Hoping it will run at 60 FPS on the base PS5 always seemed like a pipe dream as a result. PlayStation fans were hopeful the PS5 Pro would be able to deliver this dream though. Some aren't convinced it will be able to though based on the aforementioned leak specs

As Red Gaming Tech notes over on X, based on the leaks, we know the PS5 Pro CPU clocks. This means it is unlikely the PS5 Pro will run the game at 60 FPS if the base PS5 can't due to CPU bottlenecking. Meanwhile, Red Gaming Tech also astutely points out that the PS5 largely seems designed to make better use of Ray Tracing. In other words, if you are a graphics over performance type of gamer on PS5, then you are going to be happy with the PS5 Pro. If you are a performance snob though, you may end up being less thrilled about the PS5 Pro.

Of course, right now all we have is speculation based on rumors. The PS5 Pro rumors have been backed by noteworthy sources, so it is safe to assume the information is legit. Meanwhile, this speculation based on the rumors makes sense. Despite both of these things, everything should still be taken with a grain of salt.

If GTA 6 ends up being unable to hit 60 FPS, what will be important for it is to have a dynamic frame rate that never dips below 3- FPS. As long as it achieves this, it will be fine. If Rockstar Games ends up getting the game to run at 60 FPS it will confirm itself as wizards.