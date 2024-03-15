GTA 6 Trailer May Reveal Long-Awaited Feature Will Be in the Game

It has been three months since Rockstar Games revealed the first GTA 6 trailer to the world. For some, GTA 6 is back out of mind again, and will be until it resurfaces with its second trailer. For many Grand Theft Auto fans though, the obsession has only grown stronger. Grand Theft Auto fans continue to dissect the trailer, and in the process, discover new details. To this end, one detail has been discovered, and this detail may reveal a long-awaited feature fans have always wanted.

The expectation when GTA 6 releases is it will be the most expensive and the most technically impressive games ever made. If not the chief example of both these things. It has been six calendar years since the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, a whole new generation of consoles has been released, yet it remains one of the most technically impressive games ever released. And this is the step child of Rockstar Games. What will Rockstar Games do with its beloved son, Grand Theft Auto? Well, the expectation is it will throw even more money at it and raise the bar even further.

The detail in question is not a game-changer, but it may be an example of the ambition Rockstar Games. As X account "GTA 6 News" points out in a recent post, there are mirror reflections in the trailer, something we have not seen in previous games, and something you rarely see in games, let alone open-world games, because of how difficult and pricey it is to do.

Of course, it is possible this is just for the trailer, but Rockstar Games has a reputation for never deceiving or over promising with its trailers. In fact, it has a reputation of doing the opposite. Unlike every other game, which never looks as good as it does in the trailer, when Rockstar Games releases a game, the final product looks better than the trailer. To this end, if there are mirror reflections in the trailer, it feels somewhat safe to assume this will also be in the final game. That said, right now, this has not been confirmed.

Mirror reflections are finally being introduced in GTA 6. Long awaited feature. pic.twitter.com/rSHgOYt547 — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) March 12, 2024

