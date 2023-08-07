GTA 6 Rumor Claims Rockstar Games Is Making Major Changes to Police

A new rumor about GTA 6 is making the rounds as it claims Rockstar Games is making some major changes to how police function in the game compared to how they function in GTA 5. Cyberpunk 2077 is a great game, but one of the many things it demonstrated is how challenging it is to create functioning and compelling police in an open-world game. Grand Theft Auto fans would likely be satisfied if police worked in GTA 6 just as they work in GTA 5, but Rockstar Games is supposedly preparing changes and improvements, largely in the name of realism.

According to the rumor, police will take longer to arrive on the scene in GTA 6. In other words, they won't just seemingly spawn out of nowhere. How far this commitment to realism will be taken, remains to be seen, but for the sake of gameplay it probably won't be truly immersive.

Traditionally, GTA cops operate under the MO of shoot first, ask questions later. According to the rumor, in GTA 6 -- likely depending on the crime -- they will give players time to surrender before shooting. Coupling this, they will no longer rush players but look to surround and trap players, like they would in real life. Of course, if you have a five-star wanted level or are throwing grenades out the window, all bets are probably off.

Lastly, the rumor claims the GTA tradition of respraying your car to get away will be gone. Players will no longer be able to do this, with the police more acutely recognizing and tracking your vehicle. What remains to be seen is if changing vehicles will become more effective to counter balance this. The rumor makes no mention of this.

As for this rumor, it comes from popular GTA-centric Twitter page, GTA 6 Trailer Countdown. It's been gaining traction, but right now there's no reason to believe it's true. It could be, but the source has no track record to back up the claims. In other words, take everything here with as many grains of salt as you can find.