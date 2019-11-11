New Rockstar Games Job Listing Seemingly Hints at GTA 6

A new job listing for Rockstar Games hints at what the developer will be doing next-gen on PS5 and Xbox Scarlett, and it sounds like it will be making Grand Theft Auto VI, a hypothetical project that has “leaked” and been the subject to many Internet “rumors,” but hasn’t been officially announced or confirmed. In fact, the one time Rockstar Games did talk about GTA 6 — or whatever the next installment in the critically-acclaimed and best-selling series winds up being called — it suggested it may not be releasing for a long time. And this still could be true, but it does look like the developer is working on the game, which isn’t very surprising, because of course they are.

Interestingly, the listing is for an Animation Systems Programmer, and notes that the developer is looking for applicants to be versed in developing “advanced animations for large open-world character-based games.”

“Rockstar is currently seeking an Animation Systems Programmer,” reads the listing. “We are looking for an experienced, talented engineer to help us in developing advanced animation systems for large open world character-based games. You should have strong coding skills, a good knowledge and interest in character animation systems, and passion for realistic, high quality character motion.”

The listing also mentions the next generation of hardware, meaning the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett. Unfortunately, it doesn’t say much about this subject, but does note that Rockstar Games will be “pushing the boundaries of character animations on next generation hardware,” something you’d expect from the industry-leading developer.

“We are a global team of programmers and researchers who collaborate on pushing the boundaries of character animation on next generation hardware,” reads the listing.

Of course, it’s quite possible Rockstar Games has more than one project cooking, as previous leaks have suggested. Candidates for these other projects include Bully 2, Red Dead Redemption remake, Red Dead Redemption 2 Undead Nightmare, and a new IP, with the most former, Bully 2, leading the charge with the most speculation behind it. Whatever the case, one thing is for certain: Rockstar Games has moved onto developing for the next generation of consoles, which is very exciting.

