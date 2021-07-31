Grand Theft Auto Fans Divided Over Possible GTA 6 Leak

✖

Grand Theft Auto fans over on Reddit are divided over a possible GTA 6 leak. Just about every week there's a new GTA 6 rumor or report or "leak" making the rounds and being debated. And until Rockstar Games reveals the next installment in the series, and the first since 2013's GTA 5, this is going to continue to happen. The latest update comes from a social media detective over on Reddit, who noticed something interesting about an Instagram post from a musician that worked on both GTA 4 and GTA 5.

Taking to Reddit, the Grand Theft Auto fan revealed that back on March 23, 2020, the aforementioned musician made a post on Instagram that noted that The Set Up by Favored Nation, part of the original soundtrack for GTA 5, passed 16 million plays. After remarking on the accomplishment, the musician noted they "can't wait for GTA 6."

Now, to some in the replies, this is more or less confirms the game is indeed in development -- which rumors, reports, and leaks have been suggesting for a few years -- and that the same musician is back to work on the latest installment.

"Maybe they got a contract with Rockstar north? To release some soundtracks exclusively for GTA 6," reads one reply. "This could indicate year-long contracts with numerous composers for the soundtracks, also the NDAs seem prevalent with such ambiguity."

While some are squeezing this discovery for all its worth, others aren't as convinced this is any type of confirmation, or at least not a deliberate one.

"I personally do not think this was him accidentally confirming the existence, most likely just him saying he's excited for it," reads another top reply. "But at the same time, he could have actually accidentally confirmed the existence of the game. If he worked on 4 and 5 there's a chance he could be working on 6 as well."

For now, take all of this for what it is, which is complete speculation. In other words, take it all with a grain of salt. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two or 77 letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. When do you think we will see GTA 6?