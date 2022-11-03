Is GTA 6 Finally Going to Be Revealed This Week?

Is GTA 6 going to finally be revealed this week by Rockstar Games? Well, there's some new speculation making the rounds suggesting it could happen. At the start of the year, Rockstar Games confirmed that the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series is in development. And that's all it had to say about the most anticipated game of all time. Rockstar Games has said nada about the game since and there's still no word on when this could change, at least officially. There's been plenty of reports and scuttlebutt about a reveal happening as early as this year or more likely sometime next year. Of course, the aforementioned speculation is suggesting it's the former.

The speculation originates from Tez2, a prominent Rockstar Games insider. According to the Tez2, there's a "fair chance" that tomorrow, Thursday, November 3, Rockstar Games may share information about the next GTA Online update. And it sounds like there's a chance it may have some GTA 6 information within.

"So this Thursday, there's a fair chance Rockstar may announce info about the next GTA Online update," said Tez2. "Considering a new GTA+ event will start and the new Heist Challenge. Iknow this isn't related to GTA6, but I like to speculate, which I like to remind yall isn't a fact, that Rockstar could announce the info in a sort of a 'Community Update.' Thank you for listening to my Ted Talk about my educated guess."

For Tez2, Rockstar Games could announce GTA 6 info in a sort of a "Community Update". pic.twitter.com/d95e6c3nlO — GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS (@GTASNEWSLEAKS) November 1, 2022

As you can see, Tez2 packages the GTA 6 aspect of this as a guess, but it's a guess clearly based on a foundation of insider information and insight, which is why it's been making the rounds within the GTA community. What's nice about the speculation is we will know if there's anything to it by the end of tomorrow.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Do you think Rockstar Games is about to provide an update on GTA 6? If not, when do you think we will get a reveal trailer? Before the end of the year, sometime in 2023, or beyond?