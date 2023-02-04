GTA 6 Insider Gives Major Update on the Game

A prominent Rockstar Games insider has provided a seemingly major update pertaining to the next Grand Theft Auto game, tentatively called GTA 6. And if the information is accurate, the game is feature complete, which isn't to say content complete, but it's a major milestone and suggests that a release date isn't as far away as some think. This would mean a reveal isn't very far away either.

The information specifically comes the way of Tez 2, who says the files of the leaked content from earlier this year point towards the game being the aforementioned feature complete. And this would make sense considering what we've heard about the game and its development. As we've said in the past, we've always heard the game will be revealed this year and given a 2024 release date. However, Rockstar Games has a reputation for delays, so a 2025 release may actually be what ends up happening.

That said, right now all we have is speculation based on a leak. In other words, none of this information is official or even being reported as conclusive. It's speculative, so take it all with a grain of salt.

Apparently GTA 6's game is finished, is being polished up and getting prepared for final stages before release. R* is fixing bugs. Also the alpha build was made in 2021, not in 2019. R* was probably likely using it to test. https://t.co/dT1JTJ35xy #GTA6 pic.twitter.com/sFFPtwmedj — GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS 2.0 (@NEWSLEAKSGTAS) January 30, 2023

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on any of this. We don't expect this to change because it never comments on rumors, reports, leaks, or anything of the unofficial and speculative variety. There's no reason to expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. That said, if this information is accurate, the game could be revealed any day, however, we are currently aren't expecting a reveal until much later in the year.

What do you make of this new speculation?