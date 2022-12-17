GTA Online Update May Hint at Character's Unexpected Return in GTA 6

The new GTA Online Drug Wars update may -- emphasis on may -- hint at a character returning for GTA 6. And if this is the case, it's going to be a rather unexpected return. In GTA 5, there are three protagonists: Michael, Franklin, and Trevor. It's possible we could see these characters return in the next Grand Theft Auto game in some capacity, however, it's not common for GTA games to bring back characters from previous games. Yet, there's some wording from Rockstar Games about the recent update that may just hint at one of these characters returning in the future.

"Ron Jakowski is so paranoid that friends say he lines the inside of his bucket hat with aluminum foil, but Nervous Ron is onto something for real this time. With Trevor gone, he's discovered the seedy psychedelic underworld of the Fooliganz," says Rockstar Games while describing the update.

Obviously, the interesting thing here is the mention of Trevor or, more specifically, the part about him being gone. This would be news to players and begs the question: where has he gone? It seems odd for this just to be a throwaway line. Why mention Trevor here at all, let alone mention him being gone? This could just be background lore or Rockstar Games subtly explaining why Trevor isn't in the update, but neither of these explanations are particularly convincing.

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is speculation. The actor behind Trevor, Steven Ogg, is far less involved with the GTA community than his counterparts who play Franklin and Michael. In fact, the former was actually in new GTA Online content. Of the three, you'd assume Trevor would be the least likely to show up in GTA 6 in any meaningful way, yet he's the one oddly mentioned in a write about the new update.

As always, take all of this speculation with a grain of salt. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Do you think there's anything to this speculation? Would you be interested in seeing Trevor return in GTA 6?