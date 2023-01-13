GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out

A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.

According to this same source, SanInPlay, a YouTuber with over one million subs, the trailer features a plane passing, a lizard crossing the street, Lucia in prison exercising, dogs playing, and a little dog rolling around on the beach. It's unclear if this is sequential and it's also unclear if this is describing the opening of the trailer or just a random piece of it. And the details themselves may sound completely random and unlike anything you'd see in a GTA 6 reveal trailer, however, GTA 5's reveal trailer was almost exclusively random b-roll. In other words, it wouldn't be surprising if scenes of dogs playing on the beach and lizards crossing the road end up in the reveal trailer.

Unfortunately, while SanInPlay has shared these details, they haven't shared the actual trailer, nor have they divulged how they came across these details. If this is all true though, it means a trailer for the game is already made, and thus could be released soon, assuming it's not footage from an internal trailer meant for investors or footage from a scrapped trailer.

Aviao passa

Lagarto atravessando a rua

Lucia na prisão se exercitando

Dogs brincando

Zerinho rolando em ocean beach#GTA6 #Trailer #Translate #SanInPlay — SanInPlay (@DjSan_) January 10, 2023

Two calendar years separated the reveal of Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5 from their respective releases. In other words, Rockstar Games' last two games were revealed two years before their release, which would mean if GTA 6 is revealed this year then a 2025 release becomes very likely.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. So far, Rockstar Games has not commented on this leak/rumor, and we don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think.