GTA 6 Rumor Leaks Brother and Sister Protagonists, First Story Details

A new rumor about GTA 6 is making the rounds within the Grand Theft Auto community, and if it’s accurate, it’s leaked the first story details about the next Grand Theft Auto game. According to the rumor, the game is bringing back multiple protagonists, which was introduced with GTA 5. However, where GTA 5 had three protagonists, this new rumor claims GTA 6 will only have two, a brother and a sister who get separated in the game’s prologue, set during 2003, after their parents are killed.

Adding to this, the rumor claims the game will boast destructive environments and an adaptive map that changes over the course of the story and through time. Unfortunately, this is where the story and game details end, but the rumor is capped with the claim that the game’s marketing is set to begin soon ahead of a 2024 release., which lines up with some previous rumors about the game.

As for the source of this rumor, it’s a Twitter user who goes by the name of Matheusvictorbr, a source that’s been both on the mark and off it in the past, but that has nonetheless cultivated standing within the Grand Theft Auto community over the last 12 months. All of this is to say, take everything here with a grain of salt. None of this is official information, and even if it’s accurate, it’s also subject to change.

It’s also worth pointing out that all of this information comes through translation, courtesy of Google Translate. The original rumor is in Portuguese, which isn’t very easy to translate into English. In other words, it’s possible vital information and context are missing through mistranslation.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not addressed this rumor in any capacity, and its track record when it comes to rumors suggests this won’t change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of this new GTA 6 rumor?