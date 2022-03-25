Grand Theft Auto Fans Think GTA 6 Is Set in 1978

Grand Theft Auto fans — or some Grand Theft Auto fans, rather — think GTA 6 is set in 1978 and may be revealed or teased today. Don’t believe this? Don’t worry, you’re not alone, but today we are diving into the latest speculation making the rounds within parts of the Grand Theft Auto community. The speculation comes the way of the GTA Forums and Reddit, where most GTA 6 speculation is born, and it involves some dubious and cryptic teases from a user of the former with a few different aliases but known on Twitter as The Last Fish Supper.

As it’s been relayed over on Reddit, this GTA Forums user with a reputation among some as a “leaker” and “insider” has been credited with “leaking” Take-Two Interactive’s (the parent company of Rockstar Games) acquisition of Zynga before it happened earlier this year. This same user also replied to a tweet from Universal Orlando Resort back in January asking what year they would visit in a time machine, with “1978.” This was accompanied by “join us” and a GTA San Andreas GIF. This is where the 1978 setting speculation comes into play, despite reports from solid sources claiming the game is set in the modern-day. Where does a March 25 reveal come into play? Well, also in January, they made a cryptic tweet about the date March 25.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, if you still have your tinfoil hat on, the “leak” of the Zynga acquisition has, in the eyes of some, lent the user credibility. Meanwhile, the cryptic 1978 tease has been taken to mean a tease about the setting of GTA 6 and the equally cryptic “March 25” tweet has been taken as a possible reveal date. Of course, it’s March 25, and so far nothing has happened.

UPDATE: Interestingly, while GTA 6 has not been revealed (not very surprising), Rockstar Games did announce GTA+. In other words, it looks like there was something to the “March 25” tease, which of course begs the question: is there something to the 1978 tease.

Original article continued: What makes this speculation particularly loose is the fact that the tweets being used are vague. There’s nothing to the “1978” tweet that hints at it being the date for GTA 6. And there’s nothing about the March 25 tweet that hints at it being a reveal date for the game. Nonetheless, today some Grand Theft Auto fans woke up with a little bit of extra hope.

As always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of this new GTA 6 speculation? Is it the most tinfoil hat speculation yet?