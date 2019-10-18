GTA 6 Setting Reportedly Revealed

It looks like Grand Theft Auto VI — the next GTA from Rockstar Games — could be set in Florida, which may suggest a return to Vice City, the developer’s fictional recreation of Miami. And of course, if GTA 6 is bringing players to Vice City, there’s a good chance it’s also bringing players back to the 80s, when Vice City was ruled by drug lords and fast-living. So, where does the rumor/report come from? Well, buckle in, because we are going deep into the rumor mill to dissect this one. But in short, word of the setting comes from a verified location scout who appears to be working with Rockstar Games.

Okay, so it all began when an alleged letter from Leah Sokolowsky that was sent to a client with the request of scouting a location in southern Florida surfaced online. In the letter, Sokolowsky reportedly mentions she would be bringing along a team of developers from Rockstar, who are currently scouting locations for an upcoming game, something Rockstar and many developers do. Now, it’s unclear how old the letter is, and there’s no way of knowing if it’s legit, but Leah Sokolowsky is a real person, and did make a reference to what sounds like the same project during a podcast of hers.

“Recently, as you’re aware, we’ve had a change in the types of productions that are coming to our state,” said Sokolowsky during an episode of Film Florida back in May. “So I’ve also been very fortunate to get a large client that has hired me to arrange basically site tours and visits. It’s, uh, a digital media company. And I’ve signed an NDA so I can’t disclose who it is. But they’ve been exploring various areas of our state, and of other states in the south east. And I’ve been planning and arranging those visits for their personnel and that’s been kind of a very interesting expansion of what I normally do, as well.”

As you can see, Sokolowsky doesn’t outright name Rockstar Games in the podcast, but when you couple this with the aforementioned letter, well there seems to be something to this. Of course, it’s possible someone saw the podcast — then worked backwards to create the letter and tie everything together — but this seems incredibly unlikely given how random this podcast is. In other words, if this is all one elaborate fake, it’s one of the best fakes in a long time.

This is interesting. Leah, the location scout from the letter, is legit. She mentioned in a podcast working with a large digital media company, with whom she signed a NDA. Also, it’s scouting for interiors, which could explain why it’s being done so late. https://t.co/Y5G4cHZZiC https://t.co/lCoq50SYTS — Yan2295 (@Yan2295) October 13, 2019

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt like any report, rumor, or leak. However, again, there appears to be something to this. And, as you may know, this lines up with a long-running rumor for the unannounced game, and that’s that it’s going to — at least partially — return to Vice City.

Source: GTA Forums via Len Lfc and Yan2295