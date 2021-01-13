GTA 6 Insider Claims Vice City, South America, and Female Protagonist Rumors Are True

✖

One of the biggest persistent GTA 6 rumors is that the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series will take PlayStation and Xbox players to Vice City. This has been a consistent claim across most rumors, reports, and leaks about GTA 6, both of the credible and dubious variety. However, while the general consensus is Vice City is happening, there's been disagreement about the other locations players will be visiting. Some rumors and leaks have suggested the game will also take players back to Liberty City, while others have claimed the series is going international, or more specifically to South America. Among the leaks to claim the latter is the infamous Project Americas leak, which was the first to claim that the game's settings will include Vice City and South America.

All of that said, according to one insider, not only is the Project Americas leak accurate, but the new report that the game will have a female protagonist is as well. Earlier this week, a report from a prominent Call of Duty leaker surfaced claiming that the game will have two protagonists, one of which will be the series' first female protagonist. According to this same insider, this report is also true.

More specifically, yesterday, popular YouTuber Legacy Killa put their weight behind the claims. Unfortunately, they don't say anything else of consequence. They also don't divulge their source, but note they are "someone in the know."

On a more serious note, the leaks the last few years of a female protagonist being featured are true. I can verify that someone in the know, a few years ago confirmed that & the entire Project Americas leak to me. Dont believe this is the first time I revealed this. #gta6 #leak https://t.co/yYaL1dfRGl — Michael 🎉✨🎆 (@LegacyKillaHD) January 12, 2021

Of course, just because Legacy Killa puts their weight behind these two leaks doesn't mean they still shouldn't be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but even if it's all 100 percent accurate, it's also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not announced GTA 6. Despite this, there's been plenty of coverage of the game recently, all of which you can catch up on by clicking right here.