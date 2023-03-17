GTA 6 Map Leak Shows How Massive Vice City Will Be

Last year, Grand Theft Auto VI leaked online, or at least a work-in-progress version of GTA 6 leaked online. Rockstar Games was quick to erase the leaks from the Internet, but not quickly enough. Everyone and their mother's pet parakeet saw the GTA 6 leaks last year. Included in the leaks was confirmation that the game was returning to Vice City, the series' fictional take on Miami, and the location rumors had been claiming was the game's setting for years prior. Unfortunately, what was not included in the leaks was the actual map, however, fans have been able to get a good idea of how big said map is via Rage Engine Units. And if this estimation is correct, GTA 6's map is about to be absolutely massive. GTA 5 is a decade old, but its map is still quite large even by today's standards. That said, it could end up looking tiny once GTA 6 is out.

The GTA VI Vice City Mapping Project is an ongoing effort to piece together the GTA 6 map using the files of the aforementioned leak, which mention a wide range of things, including locations. If the estimation of this project is correct then GTA 6's map is considerably bigger and makes use of the ocean more, which isn't surprising considering it's southern Florida.

While this map looks huge, it may not even be the complete picture. As one of the comments points out, the files suggest the map stretches further north than what's depicted. As you may know, there are rumors that suggest different locations like Liberty City (New York City), the midwest, the Caribbean, and South America, but this isn't represented in the files of the leak.

"There are countless cities/towns such as York Town, Red Hill, etc found in the files. Most of these locations point towards the north of Port Gelhorn, making the map expand even further north," reads the comment in question.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is an estimation based on the files of a leak. There's no room to doubt the validity of the leak, or its files -- all of which serve as the basis for the Reddit post above -- but that doesn't change the fact that this is speculation.