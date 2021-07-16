✖

Last week, the GTA 6 map supposedly leaked. Since then, many Grand Theft Auto fans have argued on Reddit, Twitter, and elsewhere over its validity. Unfortunately, we still don't have any answers over the leak and its validity, but while many GTA fans were initially skeptical, they are starting to come around the leak, or at least some of them are. In short, if it's a fake, it's a good fake, complete with lots of details and references to previous leaks, rumors, and reports. Couple this with the fact that the map of Red Dead Redemption 2 leaked in a similar fashion, with similar scrutiny, and you have a compelling case to believe the leak may be genuine.

To this end, if it's legit, it confirms the game is -- at least partially -- set in Florida and Vice City, the series' fictional take on Miami. Analyzing the map with this context, fans have noticed the Kennedy Space Center and the Daytona Speedway make up parts of the map.

Below, you can check out the discoveries for yourself, courtesy of Reddit:

For now, take all of this with a grain of salt. Not only are we dealing with speculation, but the speculation is based on a leak that hasn't been validated or substantiated. In fact, one Grand Theft Auto insider isn't convinced it's real.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games hasn't touched this leak with a comment. Sometimes silence from a developer or publisher pertaining to a leak can be used as evidence for the leak's validity, but not in this instance. Rockstar Games never comments on leaks. For example, it didn't comment on the aforementioned Red Dead Redemption 2 map leak, which wound up being legit.

