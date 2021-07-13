GTA 6 Insider Comments on Newly Leaked Map

✖

Last week, the map of GTA 6 supposedly leaked. Of course, the million-dollar question involves whether or not it's legit. So far, it hasn't been validated, but it hasn't been invalidated either. However, industry insider and leaker, Tom Henderson -- best known for his leaks and scoops on Call of Duty, Battlefield, and Grand Theft Auto -- doesn't seem very convinced.

Over on Twitter, Henderson recently commented on the leak. Unfortunately, he didn't outright confirm or deconfirm anything. What he did do is cast doubt on the leak, noting that Grand Theft Auto fans shouldn't expect any "leaks like this for a couple of years," which goes together with his claim that the game is not only years away from releasing, but it's not going to be revealed anytime in the immediate future either, which lines up with what we've heard about the game here and there.

Now, this isn't a deconfirmation. All this confirms is that if this is a genuine leak, Henderson doesn't know about it, and considering what he knows about the game, he probably would have had a look at a map if it leaked, assuming it was legit, of course.

I wouldn't expect any leaks like this for a couple of years. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) July 12, 2021

Unfortunately, the tweet above is the extent of Henderson's comments. So, for now, we still don't have any concrete answers about the validity of the map above. Of course, Rockstar Games could comment and squash all speculation, but we don't expect this to happen. It never comments on leaks. However, if for some reason it bucks expectation and does provide a comment or a statement, we will update the story with said comment or statement.

In the meantime, for more coverage on Grand Theft Auto VI -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of this newly leaked map? Is it legit?