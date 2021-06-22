GTA 6 Character Possibly Leaked

✖

A GTA 6 character may have just leaked, or at least that's what some Grand Theft Auto fans think has happened. Like most GTA 6 speculation and "leaks," there's a considerable level of stretching required to get on board, but if the speculation is accurate, Dr. Dre may be a character in GTA 6, or at least involved with the game's development in some capacity.

Over on GTA Forums, Rockstar Games insider Tez2 pointed out that on October 22, 2020, Take-Two Interactive -- the parent company of Rockstar Games -- registered the following domain: rapponator.com.

Why is this relevant? Well -- as the Tez2 points out -- Rapponator sounds a lot like Beaterator, a music mixer, developed by Rockstar Leeds. Adding to this, Tez2 speculates that this probably a new music mixer in development by Rockstar.

Now, where does Dr. Dre come into the picture? Well, as you may remember, Dr. Dre made a cameo in the recent Cayo Perico Heist GTA Online update. In other words, the pair have been working together, and this domain may suggest this partnership is set to continue. If this happens, you have to imagine Dr. Dre will help with the game's music and soundtrack, and it wouldn't be very surprising if he's in the game as a character, even if it's limited to a cameo.

For now, this is nothing but pure speculation, so take it with a major grain of salt. There's nothing concrete here that suggests this is indeed happening, but it sure seems possible once all of the context is added to the equation.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not addressed any of this speculation nor has Take-Two Interactive commented on the aforementioned domain. We don't expect this to change -- at least not anytime soon -- but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Grand Theft Auto has been a huge series for a while, but it didn't explode into the biggest IP in gaming until GTA 5 and GTA Online. Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive are sure to up the ante with GTA 6, and one way to do this is through collaborations with celebrities. That said, for now, it remains to be seen if this will actually happen.

