GTA 6 Fans Devastated Over Reported Release Window
If recent rumors are to be believed, Grand Theft Auto VI won't be releasing for a very long time: in either 2024 or 2025, to be exact. That particular rumor was shared by video game insider Tom Henderson, who has proven to be a fairly reliable source of information in the past. While none of this is concrete until Rockstar Games makes an official announcement, that hasn't stopped fans of the Grand Theft Auto franchise from sharing their disappointment on social media. Fans will have GTA V's next-gen update to ease the pain when it releases later this year, and that will have to keep them busy in the meantime!
For some, the wait has been agonizing!
Fam I was 16 when GTA 5 dropped and ill be 29 when GTA 6 drop 😭😭😭— Ern (@ernstnation) June 30, 2021
Some fans are expecting even longer...
Hope I’m alive in 50 years when GTA 6 drops— Jerry Go-Round (@JerryWentRound) June 30, 2021
...but at least future generations will be able to enjoy it!
My grandkids when they finally play GTA 6 pic.twitter.com/3KeLXNe5QA— 𝖘𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@oxi_lyfe) June 30, 2021
It could mean a ground-up next-gen experience.
The good thing about GTA 6 coming out in 2025 is that it should be entirely next gen by then. A true evolution.— Gavin (@GavinSteiner) June 30, 2021
Unless there's even newer consoles by then!
GTA 6 isn't gonna come out until the next console generation— LUIS⭐ (@Futura_fre3) June 30, 2021
Many are hoping it'll be worth it.
GTA 6 comes out in 2025, this game better have everything we asked for..— LP (@lincolnperry9) June 30, 2021
Some are already worried about a future delay!
#GTA6 me if GTA6 GETS DELAYED pic.twitter.com/lR2FTAEGPo— Tweety 🇩🇴 (@Tweety_OW) June 30, 2021
Don't rush it, Rockstar!
after what happened with CP2077 you would think people are happy GTA 6 is so far out. let people make a good game. if it takes time thats fine.
if you have a problem with it go make your own GTA and get back to me on how long it takes you.— 💖 queer 💛 wrath 💙 (@beccadowski) June 30, 2021