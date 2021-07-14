GTA 6 Speculation Erupts After Rockstar Games Targets Mods for Vice City, San Andreas, and More

✖

Rockstar Games, or possibly its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, is all of a sudden targeting Grand Theft Auto map mods en masse and nobody knows why but these two parties who haven't said a word about the situation. It's strange, and is causing mass speculation among GTA fans. Naturally, some of this speculation links the situation to GTA 6, while others think this may have something to do with rumors that Rockstar Games is preparing to remaster and re-release several older GTA games. Unfortunately, it's impossible to know what's going on, but something does seem to be amiss.

It began last week, when the aforementioned pair targeted the two most popular map mods for GTA 5, Vice City Remastered and San Andreas. As Tez2 noted, both mods had been up for years, so it was a very strange action to take.

Not long after this, more map mods began to be targeted, including ones involving Bully, GTA 4, and GTA 3. And like the takedown of the previous mods, there was no warning issued or explanation provided.

Update: More map mods have been targeted.

GTAV: Bullworth

Vice V

GTAV: Liberty City (Portland)

V: Vice City

GTA SA for FiveReborn or MultiFive

GTA III in GTA 5 BETA

San Fierro DLC https://t.co/06nV6PXJ7G — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 14, 2021

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is speculation. Could this be related to GTA 6? Sure, but why are map mods involving Bully being taken down if this is the case? Could this involve the aforementioned remaster rumors? Sure, but again, why are maps mods involving Bully being taken down then? What's more likely is this involves the upcoming "expanded and enhanced" version of GTA 5, aka the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game Rockstar Games is releasing this year, but has yet to reveal. And of course, none of these theories may be applicable.

Of course, Rockstar Games could squash all of this speculation with a comment, but if a comment was forthcoming it probably would have been dropped already. That said, if one is provided, we will be sure to update this article with it. In the meantime, As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think is the reason behind this sudden aggressive behavior towards GTA 5 map mods?