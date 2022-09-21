GTA 6 Leaks: Developers Offer Rockstar Games Solidary With Development Gameplay

Developers are showing solidarity with Rockstar Games following the Grand Theft Auto VI leak by sharing in development gameplay. Over the weekend, Rockstar Games was compromised by a massive network breach that resulted in 90 videos of GTA 6 being leaked online. The footage revealed a bunch of early footage of the highly anticipated game, though it's all fairly rough as it's expected that the gameplay could be from as early as 2019, just months after the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2. While some doubted the footage was real, Rockstar Games released a statement confirming it was authentic and that it would not experience any long-term issues with the development of the new crime game.

However, given the footage was spread far and wide, a lot of people who don't know a ton about video game development thought the Grand Theft Auto VI footage looked bad. It's unfinished and likely has years before it's released, but still, some think it should look better after all this waiting. Some claims were even made that graphics are one of the first things developers do when making a game and of course, the industry wanted to make sure they disproved this claim. A number of developers for some of the biggest games out there released in-development footage for some of their older projects, highlighting how games really look in their infancy. Given Rockstar Games developers are being hit with criticism over this early, unfinished gameplay, it's a rather wholesome show of support for the acclaimed studio from the industry at large.

It will likely be a while before we actually see what Rockstar Games intends for Grand Theft Auto VI to look like. However, the studio has a long track record for raising the bar with visual fidelity, attention to detail, and more. It seems unlikely that the follow up to the second best selling game of all-time and most profitable entertainment product ever made is going to cut any corners.

