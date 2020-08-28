New GTA 6 Report Is Bad News for Grand Theft Auto Fans

✖

A new GTA 6 report has surfaced online, and if it's true, it's bad news for Grand Theft Auto fans. At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive haven't said a peep about the next installment in the GTA series. And as long as GTA 5, or more specifically GTA Online, continues to print untold amounts of money like the federal reserve, we may not hear about it for a while. Despite this unfortunate reality, rumors, reports, and "leaks" about the unannounced game continue to flood the Internet every week from places like Reddit, 4chan, and Twitter.

That said, if you're holding onto any of these leaks or rumors, you may have a tough pill to swallow. According to leaker Tom Henderson -- best known for his leaks pertaining to Call of Duty -- "we're still a couple of years away from an announcement." Henderson notes he can't see any announcement for the game coming before April 2022 at the earliest. If this is the case, then the game itself wouldn't release until 2024 at the earliest.

As you may know, there have been rumors claiming we could get a reveal as early as this fall, but this is unlikely. If you look at the release of GTA 6 and the reveal of Red Dead Redemption 2, three years passed between the two. In other words, if RDR2 released in fall 2018, it should mean that, at the very earliest, we will hear about GTA 6 in fall 2021. However, GTA Online complicates this.

Not only does GTA 5 continue to be among the best-selling games every year, but GTA Online makes Take-Two Interactive boatloads of money via microtransactions. And as long as it does this, there's no reason to release GTA 6, which would certainly bring in more money that GTA 5 currently is, but it's also probably going to the best most expensive game ever made.

That said, as always, everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information. As for Rockstar Games, it has not commented on this bit of speculation, and it's highly unlikely it will.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on GTA 6 click here or peep the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.