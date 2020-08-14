New GTA 6 Rumor Is a Huge Win for PS5 and Bad News for Xbox Series X if True

✖

A new GTA 6 rumor is a huge win for PS5 and bad news for the Xbox Series X if true. Next year, Rockstar Games is bringing GTA and GTA Online to PS5 and Xbox Series X. At the moment, there's been no confirmation that Grand Theft Auto VI will follow, but many GTA fans are expecting the game will come to the next-gen consoles within the next few years. That said, when it does arrive, it sounds like it may only be on one console, at least at first.

According to a new rumor, Sony has been in talks with Rockstar Games over making GTA 6 a PS5-timed exclusive. The rumor comes way of Foxy UK Games, who claims the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series may be coming to PS5 first with Sony and Rockstar Games discussing a deal worth $750 million. And if it goes through, GTA 6 will launch on PS5 first, and remain a PS5 exclusive for at least 30 days. It's expected exclusive content may also be involved.

Unfortunately, the rumor doesn't divulge any additional details, but this does seemingly piggyback on the recent reports that Sony has been locking up third-party exclusive deals, and spending big money in the process.

Further, this isn't the first rumor to suggest Sony and Rockstar Games are working on a deal involving the PS5 and GTA 6. And it's also worth pointing out that Sony did give Rockstar Games the first spot at its big PS5 event back in June to announce GTA 5 was coming to PS5, and coming to PS5 first.

In other words, while there's no way to validate the rumor, there's enough interesting context around it to at least hear it out. That said, for now, it's just a rumor, so take it and the speculation derived from it with a major grain of salt.

While it's reasonable to think Sony would spend an absurd amount of money to lock GTA 6 behind some timed exclusivity, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive print so much money with GTA that it's hard to imagine that they would be interested in what would wind up being a very controversial deal.

At the moment of publishing, neither Rockstar Games, Take-Two Interactive, nor Sony Interactive Entertainment have commented on the rumor, and it's highly unlikely they will.

