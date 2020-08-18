Crazy GTA 6 "Leak" Leaves Grand Theft Auto Fans Disappointed

✖

A crazy new GTA 6 leak has surfaced online, and while it initially had Grand Theft Auto fans boarding the hype train to Vice City, it turns out the leak was reported wrongly, and as a result, has left fans of the series disappointed. While we know a new Grand Theft Auto game is in development, presumably for PS5 and Xbox Series X, Rockstar Games isn't ready to talk about the next-gen title, and it likely won't be for a while.

That said, when a new leak surfaced online, it got GTA fans desperate for information super excited. As you may have noticed, a new "leak" has been making the rounds involving a website domain for GTA Vice City Online, which is owned by Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive. On the surface level, this domain seemingly confirms that GTA 6, or at least GTA Online, is heading to Vice City. However, there's a problem: it was filed back in 2009, which goes unmentioned in most reports.

In other words, this appears to be nothing more than Take-Two Interactive future-proofing by gobbling up any relevant domain names to GTA Online so they don't have to deal with squatters later.

Back in 2009, GTA 5 was still in the early stages of development, so it's unlikely Rockstar Games knew where GTA 6 was going to be set. So, it's unlikely this involves GTA 6. The current rumors and reports claim GTA 6 will bring back players to Vice City, but this seems to be nothing more than a coincidence.

At the moment of publishing, neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive have commented on this "leak," and at this point, it's unlikely they will, leaving GTA fans with nothing but speculation for now.

For more coverage on all things Grand Theft Auto VI -- including the most recent news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below:

H/T, Reddit.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.