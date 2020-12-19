Rockstar Games Addresses GTA 6 Concerns With Great News

✖

Rockstar Games has addressed concerns about GTA 6 many Grand Theft Auto players have and have had for a while. GTA 5 is the second best-selling game of all time and remains one of the most most-played and best-selling games every month via GTA Online, which is making a fortune for Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive. Since then, Rockstar Games has released Red Dead Redemption 2, one of the greatest single-player games of all time. However, where Rockstar Games added to RDR1 with single-player DLC, it's now focusing on supporting Red Dead Online. Meanwhile, GTA 5, unlike previous releases in the franchise, has also received no single-player DLC.

Without GTA Online, GTA 5 would still be one of the best-selling games of all time, but it's GTA Online that's making Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive absurd amounts of money. Combine this with the lack of single-player DLC for both GTA 5 and RDR2, and the result is countless fans worried Rockstar Games will abandon single-player content for GTA. In other words, fans of the series are worried GTA 6 will just be a brand new version of GTA Online with no single-player content, but it looks like these concerns are for nothing.

During a new interview with GQ, Rockstar Games' Tarek Hamad and Scott Butchard confirmed Grand Theft Auto single-player content is going nowhere. In fact, not only is single-player content not going anywhere, but it sounds like it will be a bigger part of GTA Online going forward. As you may know, the new Cayo Perico heist added this month can be played entirely by yourself. According to the aforementioned developers, Rockstar Games wants to do more of this with GTA Online going forward.

“I think you can see that with Online and I think going forward we’re going to inject more of that single-player element in there,” said Butchard.

Following this up, Butchard is asked if Rockstar Games will continue to tell single-player stories within the franchise. Responding to this, Butchard provides a definitive "absolutely."

Now, the skeptic could say this is more evidence that GTA Online and the single-player GTA experience will be merged and blurred together going forward, however, at this point, it seems more likely Rockstar Games will continue to make both a single-player campaign and online element, and keep them separate. What it actually sounds like will happen is GTA Online will be expanded and tweaked to appeal to the many fans who are only interested in the series' single-player campaigns.