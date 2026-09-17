GTA 6 Fans Can’t Believe New Music Album Is Getting a Physical Release But the Game Isn’t: “The Irony”

Following a number of teases earlier this week, Rockstar Games has today announced Grand Theft Auto 6: The Album. This upcoming release is set to arrive on the same day as the video game and will contain a number of tracks from artists like Travis Scott, Keith Richards, and Future that will appear in GTA 6 itself. And while this announcement is one that is sure to be popular with Grand Theft Auto fans given the franchise’s history of featuring licensed music, many are instead baffled by the manner in which Rockstar is releasing the album.

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In response to this news on social media, a number of GTA 6 fans were bewildered to see that Rockstar will be releasing this music on a physical disc. Unlike GTA 6 itself, which will only be launching in a digital capacity, GTA 6: The Album will be released on both CDs and vinyl, in addition to appearing on streaming platforms. This decision has resulted in countless GTA fans pointing out the glaring contradiction and demanding that Rockstar give the same treatment to GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

“The irony to release this on disc but not the game itself,” said @itsp4z in reply to the news from Rockstar.

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album Coming November 19



Featuring 34 original tracks that capture the electric energy of Vice City and Leonida, from a genre-defying artist roster.



Listen to the first six singles today, and pre-order on vinyl and CD at https://t.co/1pibFJjVGX. pic.twitter.com/7ja6jZpQ1m — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 17, 2026

“How the hell are you putting the music on a disc and vinyl instead of giving the game a physical release?” added user @LikeToBeBossy.

Despite this outpouring of complaints, Rockstar is unlikely to go back on its decision to forgo a physical version of GTA 6. Not only would doing so cost parent company Take-Two Interactive more money, but Rockstar has also been particularly careful about spoilers when it comes to its upcoming release. By printing GTA 6 to discs, Rockstar seems to fear that details tied to the game’s story will leak prior to its official launch date, which would in part ruin its marketing plans.

Still, it’s hard not to see how ironic this situation is, with Grand Theft Auto fans being rightfully upset about the lack of a physical version of GTA 6. Given that this is going to undoubtedly be one of the biggest video game releases in history, many have wanted to own the game physically to add as a prominent piece of their collection. Instead, Rockstar is clearly showing that since there’s no financial incentive for them to put the game on disc, it doesn’t feel the need to do so, which is a greatly upsetting precedent to set.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to finally release in a little over two months on November 19th for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. GTA 6: The Album will be launching on the same day, with six singles from the compilation being available to listen to now across Spotify, Apple Music, and more.