GTA 6 Release Date Revealed

The official GTA 6 trailer has been revealed by Rockstar Games moments after an anonymous leaker leaked it online early. As you may know, the trailer was not supposed to go live until tomorrow, December 5, however, the leak changed these plans, and now we have finally have the trailer and a 2025 release date. When in 2025 the game will release, Rockstar Games doesn't say. All it is saying for now is sometime in 2025.

As you may know, GTA 5 notably released in September of 2013, and after that, Red Dead Redemption 2 released in October of 2018. In other words, a fall 2025 release date seems likely, but right now this is just speculation based on previous release patterns by Rockstar Games.

While there is mention of a 2025 release date, there is no mention of platforms. The game is presumably in development for PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Meanwhile, PC is a distinct possibility, though PC releases usually come after launch with Rockstar Games. What is less likely is the game will come to Nintendo Switch, PS4, or Xbox One in 2025. However, by the time 2025 comes out the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 should be out, so there's a chance Nintendo fans will get to enjoy this highly-anticipated title as well.

As for game details, there's currently none. Rockstar Games has not provided a single detail. We know the song in the trailer is "Long is a Long Road" by Tom Petty, and that's all we know other than what it's in the actual trailer. And the actual trailer confirms previous rumors and leaks, which is to say confirms the game is set in Vice City, the series fictional take on Miami. It also confirms the dual protagonist, one being female and the other being male.

