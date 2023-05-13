GTA 6 Update May Point to Potential Release Date

A new Rockstar Games job has seemingly provided an update on GTA 6, and in return, shed light on when its release date could be. Among other positions, Rockstar Games is currently aiming to hire a voiceover director. Hiring in this position-- especially the former -- really only makes sense in two scenarios. One of these scenarios is that voice acting and motion capture work -- which typically takes place in the second half of game development -- is about to commence. The other alternative is that this work has finished and those currently in the position have left following this completion and thus the positions are now empty. The latter is unlikely for various reasons, but no matter what, either scenario suggests the game has been fully written. If this is the case, the game is seemingly pretty far into development.

"Rockstar is looking for an experienced Director with a track record of crafting compelling performances for theater, TV, or film to join us in making groundbreaking video games," reads one of the job listings. "If you are an accomplished Director in your field with a love of games, we want to hear from you. The successful candidate will join our team in directing Voiceover as part of the Production Department at Rockstar. This role requires a collaborative spirit, a passion for narrative storytelling, and a willingness to continue to perfect your craft because learning never stops. Rolling with the punches and the ability to handle quick changes with a positive attitude are essential. You must be comfortable working with different types of personalities, know when to ask for help, and understand that all work here is a true collaborative effort."

Every studio has a unique development process, but typically a lot of recording and motion capture work happens at the heart of the game's development if not more towards the final quarter. Often, games are still recording and doing motion capture all the way up until the final few months of development, before heavy testing is supposed to begin.

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is speculation, but these job listings have given many hope that rumors and rumblings pegging the game for a 2024 or 2025 release are accurate.