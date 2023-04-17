GTA 6 Rumor Leaks Other Cities and Countries in the Game

We know GTA 6 takes place in Vice City, the series' fictional take on Miami, thanks to numerous reports and last year's leak of the game. What remains to be seen is whether or not the game's map will expand beyond Vice City and its immediate surrounding area. That said, according to a new rumor, there are several other locations players will visit in the game, including international destinations. The rumor comes the way of Matheusvictorbr, a Twitter user known in the GTA community for peddling rumors about GTA 6. So far, they've delivered some reliable information, but many of their claims have yet to be proven or disproven yet, so this new information should be taken with a grain of salt.

That established, according to the GTA 6 leaker the game is going to take players to Cuba. Where in Cuba, they don't say. It could be the whole island, or could just be Havana or some other slither of the Caribbean island. The leaker doesn't say. What they do mention is Carcer City, another fictional city in the GTA series that has never featured beyond mention, but was in the game Manhunt. It is meant to represent a Rust Belt city.

No other specific locations are mentioned by the leaker, but they do tease there are more than this. In the past, the leaker has also mentioned Brazil, but Brazil is not specifically mentioned this time. Other rumors from different sources have mentioned Colombia in the past as well, but this also isn't mentioned.

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. This specific source has established a certain reputation of reliability, but they aren't the most reliable source when it comes to GTA 6. Further, even if everything here is accurate, it's also always a possibility it won't remain accurate. Content is cut and changed all the time during development. And there's no developer more infamous for cutting content than Rockstar Games. For example, they cut hours and hours of content from Red Dead Redemption 2, including more than one additional location.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on this rumor/leak in any capacity. Typically, it doesn't comment on rumors and leaks, so we don't anticipate this changing, however, if for whatever reason it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

H/T, Gaming Bible.