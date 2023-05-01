GTA Online Update May Be Hiding GTA 6 Content

A recent GTA Online update may be hiding a small GTA 6 tease. It's well known that Rockstar Games likes to tease future projects via current projects. For example, GTA 5 has quite the number of Red Dead Redemption 2 teases. The same applies to GTA Online, however, GTA Online is regularly updated so there's a more constant flow of teases, or at least things perceived as teases by fans. The latest supposed tease is another questionable one, but it's one that has gripped parts of the GTA community.

As YouTuber MrBossFTW relays in a recent video, Rockstar Games recently added a new vehicle livery called N.O.O.S.E., which stands for National Office of Security Enforcement. In the GTA universe, this an agency that is based on the Department of Homeland Secruity and that has appeared in every HD game so far. In other words, it's notable.

So, where is the possible GTA 6 connection? Well, the logo featured in the livery is a brand new design that hasn't been seen before in previous games. To this end, MrBossFTW theorizes this is a direct important from GTA 6, which wouldn't be the first time this has happened. Thanks to last year's massive GTA 6 leak, where files of the game flooded the Internet, we know little tiny bits and pieces of GTA 6 content (cosmetics) has been released in GTA Online.

For now, unfortunately, all we have is lots of speculation, all of which should be taken with a grain of salt. There are other possible explanations for this new livery, however, if this is GTA 6 releated then it may be an indicator that N.O.O.S.E. could play a substantial role in the story of GTA 6. This is just speculation on top of speculation at this point though.

At the moment of publishing, this speculation has not draw any type of comment from Rockstar Games. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Are you buying this GTA 6 speculation?