GTA 5 Actor Comments on Possible GTA 6 Return

Grand Theft Auto fans are desperate to know more about GTA 6, to the point that Steven Ogg, the actor behind Trevor Phillips in GTA 5, is fieldng question about the game and his potentialy involvement. There's no reason to anticipate Trevor Phillips showing in GTA 6 beyond perhaps a cameo as the series is not known for using reoccurring characters. To this end, it sounds like the character will not be in GTA 6, at least not in a major capacity. Ogg doesn't confirm as much, but his answer to when asked if he wiill be in GTA 6 is nonetheless pretty telling.

What Ogg specifically said when asked about a potential role in GTA 6, was "no idea." Following this up, he said, "actors are the last to know anything," which is generally true. This was capped by "so, we'll see." And that was it. That said, while the "we'll see" does leave the door open, fans shouldn't be too optimistic.

While it's true many actors and voice actors aren't made aware of what they are working on until sometimes very deep into development, it's understood that GTA 6 is pretty far into development, with most rumors and reports pegging it for a 2024 or possibly 2025 release at the latest. Could Ogg be working on GTA 6 and not know about it at this point? It's possible, especially if he has a minute role, however, it seems unlikely he would not be brought into the fold by this point and simply put under NDA. Rockstar Games is very secretive in how it goes just about everything so it's possible. That said, Trevor Phillips is such a specific character that trying to hide the character behind an "unidentified role" would surely be impossible.

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is speculation. And Rockstar Games is not going to address this speculation because it never adresses speculation. That said, if the situatoin evolves in any capactity, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Would you like to see Trevor Phillips in GTA 6? If so, would you prefer to see the character in more of a cameo or in a major role?