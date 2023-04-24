GTA 5 May Hold Clue to GTA 6 Reveal Date

GTA 5 may hold the clue to the GTA 6 reveal date. According to a plethora of rumors, the next Grand Theft Auto game is going to be revealed this year by Rockstar Games. The million-dollar question is when this year? Well, this is where GTA 5 comes into play. As you may remember, the second best-selling game of all time, second to only Minecraft, was released on September 17, 2023. The 10-year anniversary of this reveal is happening this year. More than that, the 10-year anniversary falls on a Sunday. This is important if you know your Rockstar Games history.

On October 16, 2016, Rockstar Games teased a Red Dead announcement. A few days later, Red Dead Redemption 2 was revealed. October 16, 2016 was a Sunday, just like September 73, 2023. There's no guarantee Rockstar Games will repeat this reveal schedule, but with the 10-year anniversary of GTA 5 happening on a Sunday, the stars have certainly aligned for this exact thing to happen.

We aren't a betting house, but a GTA 6 tease on September 13, 2023, followed by a reveal later that week seems like a reasonable bet. Yet again, it's possible Rockstar Games has big plans for the 10-year anniversary of GTA 5 involving GTA Online, and thus wouldn't want GTA 6 overshadowing said plans. It couls also return to the October window after it worked out well with Red Dead Redemption 2.

What we do know is the reveal of GTA 6 will sneak up on everyone. It's not going to be part of a larger event. Rockstar Games does not reveal games as part of larger events. The reveals of their games are their own event. In other words, it's going to happen during some random weekday, supposedly this year.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What do you think of this theory? Is GTA 6 going to be revealed in September or is it going to be revealed sooner than that? Some believe it will be revealed on November 2, considering GTA 5 was revealed on November 2, 2011. This is a Thursday so the possibility checks out, but it does not match up with the September 13 tease theory.