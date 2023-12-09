GTA 6: Here's When to Expect Trailer #2

This week, Rockstar Games finally gave the world what it been waiting a decade for: the GTA 6 trailer. Since then there's been mad speculation about a Vice City character returning, the game's story, and what the release date of the game is. There's also been speculation on when the second trailer will be released. 2024 is obviously a safe bet, but when in 2024? Well, the marketing campaigns of Rockstar Games' latest releases -- GTA 5 and Read Dead Redemption 2 -- give us a very good idea.

For those that don't know: 12 months passed between the reveal of GTA 5 and its second trailer. Meanwhile, 11 months passed between the reveal of Red Dead Redemption 2 and its second trailer. In other words, it seems Rockstar Games likes to resurface roughly a year later. Assuming this pattern holds, we should be able to easily discern, roughly, when the second GTA 6 trailer will release.

11 or 12 months is the safest bet at this point. In other words, sometime in November 2024 or December 2024. October also seems like a reasonable guess. Anything before this or after this, seems far less likely. That said, it's possible these numbers are misleading. Both GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 ended up being delayed, and before they were delayed, Rockstar Games would have known they were going to be delayed. If GTA 6 does not end up meeting the same fate, it could get a second trailer far sooner.

Unfortunately, right now, all we have is speculation. If we were taking this speculation to Las Vegas, we'd place a bet on November 2024, but there are a couple of other possibilities, especially if the game ends up releasing in early 2025. If this is the case, then a second trailer should arrive much sooner into 2024.

