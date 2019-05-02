Grand Theft Auto 6 Setting and Story Details Reportedly Leaked

According to a new leak, Grand Theft Auto VI will return to multiple fan-favorite locations, take some inspiration from Red Dead Redemption 2, and will not release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Even more, the leaker claims to have the first details on the game’s story, which sound like a classic GTA take, but unfortunately doesn’t have any information to share on when the game will release. From the sounds of it, it may not even be on PlayStation 5 and the next Xbox.

Earlier this month, an anonymous post was made on Pastebin, which claimed to have some scoops on the next Grand Theft Auto. Interestingly, the post was quickly removed, and given that the post was made by a guest account, it suggests Pastebin itself had to remove it, which in turn suggests Rockstar Games may have had its hand in its removal.

According to the leak, GTA 6 will take place across multiple big cities, which players can travel to and from. This lines up with previous leaks about the game. In the game, you allegedly play as a drug lord who starts off as a small time guy in Liberty City doing odd jobs and small-time thefts, but who eventually works their way to joining a famous gang in Vice City. Apparently, you will have some responsibility of running a business in Liberty City until you are brought to Vice City and become the aforementioned drug lord.

The leak says there’s two main, major cities, with a vast stretch of highway and smaller counties and countrysides between them. It also sounds like the game will be set during a certain era, and contain flashback missions.

As you may know, Grand Theft Auto 6 wouldn’t be the first game to include multiple big cities. Grand Theft Auto San Andreas also had multiple big locations players could travel to and from.

As for when the game will release, the leaker has nothing, noting that Take-Two higher-ups want to see how the PS5 and next Xbox perform before making any decisions. However, the game won’t come out on the current-gen systems, which will be incapable of running the title.

Lastly, the leak mentions that the game will borrow Red Dead Redemption 2’s stranger dialogue mechanic.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a major grain of salt. Not only is there nothing official here or anything that supplements the validity of the leak, but it comes from a completely anonymous source. Sometimes anonymous sources are goldmines, but most of the time that isn’t the case.

