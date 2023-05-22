Rockstar Games Boss Tries to Avoid GTA 6 Questions on Live TV

Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, which is the parent company of Rockstar Games, has today found himself ducking and weaving from questions tied to Grand Theft Auto 6 on live television. Within the past week, Take-Two made waves when it projected that would bring in a staggering eight billion dollars in its 2025 fiscal year. These projections were so eye-popping that many naturally assumed that this would be the window in which GTA 6 would finally end up releasing. And while Zelnick and those at Rockstar have yet to confirm as much, he's now been asked about this potential release quite directly.

In a new conversation on CNBC's Squawk Box, Zelnick talked more about what Take-Two Interactive has in the pipeline, specifically in regard to its big 2025 fiscal year. Zelnick was asked about why Take-Two is so confident in this coming financial period, which led him to broadly talk about how the company intends to release "new iterations of existing franchises." The interviewer then directly asked Zelnick if Grand Theft Auto is one such franchise in this mix, which led to him laughing and quickly sidestepping the question without providing a definitive answer.

You can find a clip from this interview with Zelnick's response below:

Strauss Zelnick being grilled on live TV on why he thinks his company will make EIGHT BILLION DOLLARS in revenue in fiscal year 2025, Bro is trying so hard to avoid saying “yes cuz of GTA 6” 😭 pic.twitter.com/jNge3jjyMK — Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 (@SynthPotato) May 22, 2023

If Grand Theft Auto 6 does happen to release at some point during Take-Two's next fiscal year, this would mean that the highly-anticipated sequel would arrive between April 2024 and March 2025. As such, it seems likely that Rockstar would begin talking more about GTA 6 in an official capacity in the months ahead if it expects to launch in this window. For now, the studio has only broadly said that it's working on another Grand Theft Auto game and hasn't provided any specific timelines for its reveal or release. Hopefully, we'll end up getting something more substantial before 2023 wraps up.

