Rumored GTA 6 Actor Possibly Debunked

Fans think a rumored Grand Theft Auto VI actor may be nothing more than a troll. Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated games on the horizon right now. Outside of Rockstar Games confirming GTA 6 is indeed in the works, we know nothing about it in an official capacity. However, a series of confirmed leaks from last year revealed the game will have at least two playable protagonists that have a Bonnie and Clyde-type relationship and it will be set in Vice City. Outside of that, we don't know too much else outside of what's rumored. When those aforementioned leaks happened last September, fans tried to use the character models and voice lines to find out the actors playing the protagonists. Fans zeroed in on a man named Brian Zampella as the actor for a character known as Jason and ever since, Zampella has been posting vague teases that seem to indicate he may be in Grand Theft Auto 6 on his Instagram.

Now, as this has continued to go on to the point where Zampella is actively dressing like Jason on his social media, fans are starting to question the legitimacy. YouTuber LegacyKillaHD revealed on Twitter that a trusted source told him Zampella is not playing Jason, but did not reveal who actually is. Others have pointed out how other Rockstar Games actors have noted that the developer has a very strict NDA that prohibits them from even teasing or winking at fans over things, as the actors for these games are usually found out before they're properly announced. Given how forward Zampella has been in his teases, it would probably get him in some trouble if it was real. A GTA Forums member named TheHoover69 also made a post last November that suggested an actor named Matthew Metzger more closely lines up with the character of Jason and he has worked on Rockstar titles in the past. Zampella has also posted on Instagram in the past with people who worked on Rockstar titles, so he does appear to have some connection to the developer.

He's not Jason in GTA 6, according to a source. And that's all I'll say about it. Brilliant troll tho... https://t.co/WoGazKLuVL — Michael (@LegacyKillaHD) May 20, 2023

Now that I saw the post again from Joey Rubino who was a senior camera artist at Rockstar from 2010 to 2016, it won't be surprising if he's actually the protagonist especially the caption saying "Be on the watch" with a mention of Bryanz's previous handle https://t.co/dl2hPVL51O https://t.co/UNonhRQs0Y pic.twitter.com/vs7E7gNEFo — Mors Mutual Insurance (@morsmutual_) May 20, 2023

As of right now, we really have no idea. It's possible Zampella is in the game and it's possible he's not, he's never said one way or the other, but he does appear to be leaning into the attention the rumors have given him. Only time will tell who is starring in GTA 6, but it's likely we'll find out sooner rather than later as Rockstar Games appears to be gearing up to release the game as soon as next year.

