Grand Theft Auto 6 May Release Next Year

Grand Theft Auto VI may be releasing way sooner than we thought. Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated games of all-time and will very likely be one of the biggest games ever released once it finally sees the light of day. It will have been a full decade since Rockstar Games dropped a new Grand Theft Auto game come September and fans are chomping at the bit to see what Rockstar Games is cooking up. Given all of the money the developer has made in the last decade, the technical leaps it made with Red Dead Redemption 2, and the arrival of new hardware, fans have high hopes for the next Grand Theft Auto game.

With all of that said, despite the fact Rockstar Games has confirmed the next Grand Theft Auto game is in the works and we have gotten a small taste of it via authentic leaks, we have no idea when it will actually release let alone be revealed. However, a new earnings report from Take-Two Interactive, the company that owns Rockstar Games, suggests GTA 6 could release as soon as next year. As spotted by IGN, Take-Two told investors that its fiscal year 2025 (April 2024 – March 2025) is a "highly anticipated year for the company" and it has spent the last several years planning for this year to take the "company to even greater levels of success". If that's too vague for you, Take-Two also noted that it expects this year to include "several groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve over $8 billion in Net Bookings".

IGN noted that this past fiscal year, Take-Two's net bookings recorded an annual high of $5.3 billion, largely thanks to its acquisition of Zynga. In past years, net bookings were closer to $3 billion. To make such a dramatic jump to $8 billion, you'd need a megaton hit that the industry rarely sees and there's really only one game that can check that box: Grand Theft Auto. Grand Theft Auto V is the second best selling game of all-time to this day with 180 million copies sold. It set records in 2013 for grossing $800 million in sales in 24 hours and $1 billion in 3 days. With all of that said, it seems like the next game in the series may be really close to releasing and if we're lucky, Rockstar Games could announce it later this year.

Do you think Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming soon? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.