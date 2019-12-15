GTA Online Adds 12 Playable Retro Arcade Games

When Grand Theft Auto Online launched in 2013, one of the most common complaints about the game was that it just didn’t have enough for players to do, with some finding it a bit repetitive. Since then, Rockstar Games has added quite a bit more content for players to engage with, and the general consensus has improved quite a bit. For players that are still looking for something to do outside of the main story missions and multiplayer modes, the developer has incorporated a neat addition in the form of 12 retro-inspired arcade games. What’s more, they’re now available to play as part of The Diamond Casino Heist!

Build the vintage Arcade of your dreams with 12 playable retro classics from gaming’s golden age. Play with friends or play with yourself. All part of The Diamond Casino Heist, available now in GTA Online. pic.twitter.com/tLUqTS9StZ — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 14, 2019

In The Diamond Casino Heist, players purchase an arcade to establish as a front in order to pull off a heist against The Diamond Casino & Resort. In order to make the operation appear legitimate, players can purchase twelve retro games with which to populate the arcade. The twelve, fully playable games are:

Badlands Revenge II

Defender of the Faith

The Love Professor

Monkey’s Paradise

Nazar Speaks Fortune Teller

Penetrator

Race and Chase – Crotch Rockets

Race and Chase – Get Truckin’

Race and Chase – Street Legal

Shiny Wasabi Kitty Claw

Space Monkey 3: Bananas Gone Bad

The Wizard’s Ruin

The games are playable solo, or with multiple players, and feature an interesting mix of gameplay styles and influences. Defender of the Faith, Monkey’s Paradise and Penetrator have been billed as “Degenatron classic” games, which all feature gameplay centered around red and green dots. The Degenatron is meant to evoke some of the cheaper games released in the early 80s for consoles like the Intellivision. In the Grand Theft Auto universe, The Degenatron was an old home video game system. Fans can visit a dedicated website for the company (which itself looks like a page created during the infancy of the internet) and Rockstar even sells t-shirts with the Degenatron company logo.

