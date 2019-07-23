GTA Online’s Diamond Casino Opens Its Doors

GTA Online’s highly anticipated Diamond Casino & Resort has finally arrived in the game now that the latest update has gone live for all available platforms. Inside this newly renovated casino are multiple opportunities for gambling from blackjack to betting on horses with chips and other rewards on the line for the winners. There’s also a story behind the new casino that players will explore through a series of missions.

By converting some of your in-game money into chips that are used exclusively at the casino, you can get started on your gambling ventures by putting these chips down at various tables around the casino. There’s also a big attraction in the lobby of the casino called the “Lucky Wheel” where players can indeed get lucky by spinning it in hopes of getting rewards like more chips or even a vehicle.

“Some people say that fortune favors the brave,” the Diamond Casino’s site says about the luck-driven wheel. “Here at The Diamond, we’d rather say that destiny favors those with a full membership. Spin the wheel once a day, and you’re guaranteed a massive dose of self-importance every time.

The trailer above which was released by Rockstar Games not long ago shows off the innerworkings of the casino while players on social media have done the same following the release of the update.

Another part of the casino that’s worth checking out is the Diamond Program that offers players additional rewards and perks for joining. From Silver to Diamond Status, there are several different tiers of the program that award players various outfits, vehicles, and decorations to hang up in your Master Penthouse, a new living space that’s also been added in the update. All of the rewards players earn through the program will be given out by August 13th.

Introducing The Diamond Program Earn rewards including exclusive artwork, liveries, clothing and accessories by playing GTA Online: The Diamond Casino and Resort. Click here for more details: https://t.co/hLFCNr6w8C pic.twitter.com/Fa9ZssIqRi — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 22, 2019

GTA Online’s Diamond Casino & Resort and everything else included in the update is now available on all platforms.