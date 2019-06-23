GTA Online’s New Diamond Casino & Resort Is Opening Soon

There’s a new location opening up in GTA Online soon called The Diamond Casino & Resort, an establishment that Rockstar Games says has a little something for everyone. Grand Theft Auto fans might’ve noticed that the new entertainment venue has been in the process of being built in the online game, and that construction project is going to turn into the “largest mass entertainment complex of its kind.” We don’t have a release date yet for this new casino and resort, but it’s said to be coming to the game later this summer.

Rockstar teased the release of The Diamond Casino & Resort on Twitter and through a blog post on the studio’s site. Both had the same video that’s shown below included that said the venue would be opening soon in Los Santos. According to Rockstar, it’ll be the “largest and most extravagant addition” to the area and will boast features like table games and other activities.

“Whether you’re having a night on the town with friends or a seeking a brief solitary escape, The Diamond Casino & Resort is open to one and all,” Rockstar said about the new location. “Come experience the tasteful luxury that the Diamond has to offer including best-in-class concierge, valet parking, the exhilaration of spinning the Lucky Wheel for a chance at life-changing prizes, a finely curated selection of spirits at the bars and lounges, a range of sophisticated table games and much more.”

The Diamond Casino & Resort – a brand-new luxury destination and the largest mass entertainment complex of its kind in Southern San Andreas – opening its doors to one and all later this summer.https://t.co/VJFampsWor pic.twitter.com/9SGWcOyHhd — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 20, 2019

Given the nature of the teaser and the discussion around the casino prior to the reveal, you can bet that the Diamond’s release will be part of a big update for GTA Online. Players have been able to see the casino’s site in the game before the plans for the Diamond were revealed and have watched the venue changed over time, so people expected that there might be something happening soon that related to the casino. Construction is already underway on the building, so expect to see more work done on it in preparation for the full release.

The Casino Entrance has changed again in #GTAOnline and this is how it looks this week! All you need to know about the upcoming Casino DLC, here: https://t.co/q1i0kYpG0k pic.twitter.com/3BHvHTFbFr — GTA Base (@TheGTABase) June 20, 2019

GTA Online’s new Diamond Casino & Resort doesn’t yet have a release date, but look for Rockstar’s details about it in the future as they’re released.