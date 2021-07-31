GTA Online Players Can Get a New Vehicle for Free This Week

✖

GTA Online players will have become well acquainted with the new vehicles added as part of the Los Santos Tuners update by now, but unless you’re just absolutely rolling in in-game funds, you’ve probably had to make some compromises about which vehicles you bought first. If that’s the case, you can cross one of the new rides off your wishlist this week by getting it for free. The only catch is that you have to be skillful enough to win a few Sprints, but if you can, you’ll be able to easily add the vehicle to your garage.

The vehicle Rockstar Games is offering for free this week is the “Vulcar Warrener HKR” which happens to be one of the newest vehicles added when the Los Santos Tuners update released. It’s this week’s vehicle featured in the Prize Ride Challenge, and if you want it, you’ll have to come out on top in five different Sprints. You’ve got until August 4th to complete the mission and get this vehicle before the offer is cycled out for whatever Rockstar Games has planned next.

Prize Ride Challenge This week, win five Sprints anytime between now and August 4 to get your hands on the wheel of the recently released Vulcar Warrener HKR, on display atop the Slamtruck at the heart of the LS Car Meet.https://t.co/zLTGy58XKm pic.twitter.com/5RjfieeG8S — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 30, 2021

While you’re in GTA Online completing the Sprints to get the vehicle for free, you may as well pick up the other offers available this week, too. From bumping up your reputations to completing new contracts, there are a number of different activities to check off this week in GTA Online that’ll give you plenty of new stuff.

“Completing the Daily Vehicle List on the Chalkboard by your Auto Shop office will land you the Street Crimes Color Gangs Tee,” Rockstar Games said. “Upping your Rep and reaching Car Meet Membership Rank 20 between now and August 17 will earn you a bonus to the tune of GTA$250K. And speaking of bonuses: help KDJ and Sessanta complete any Contract Finale before August 5 to receive an additional lump sum of GTA$200K, as well as the White Born x Raised Tee. If completed before August 5, the awards above will be delivered within 72 hours after logging in after August 9.”

GTA Online’s free vehicle offer is live from now until August 4th.