New GTA Online Feature Will Give PS5, Xbox Series X Players a Huge Head Start

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA V and GTA Online aren’t far away now, and for those who are getting a bit antsy and are thinking about starting fresh when you make the move, you’re in luck. Rockstar Games is planning to introduce a new feature that’ll give newcomers and new characters a considerable head start so that they can start setting up their criminal empire quicker than ever before. New details on that feature shared this week gave an idea of just how much of a head start that’ll be.

The feature in question is called “Career Builder,” and it was announced previously back when the next Grand Theft Auto game was finally confirmed. In a separate post talking about the new versions of GTA Online and GTA V, Rockstar Games said its Career Builder feature would give players a “sizable GTA$ windfall” as well as “instant access to their choice of one of four illicit businesses.” Friday’s post confirmed how much money that windfall would consist of.

https://twitter.com/RockstarGames/status/1499761638060269570

“And new players might need more than just a pistol in their belt strap to survive Los Santos, so we’re introducing a new Career Builder feature designed expressly for new players – or anyone who wants to reset their character and get a fresh start – to get an introductory leg up in the criminal world of Southern San Andreas,” Rockstar said. “With this system, you get a GTA$4,000,000 windfall to select essentials including Business Properties, Vehicles, and Weapons.”

Interestingly enough, this latest post didn’t mention the free access to one of the four businesses mentioned previously that include the Biker, Executive, Nightclub Owner, or Gunrunner jobs. We’ll assume those are still part of the Career Builder feature since the older post hasn’t yet been updated, but details about those are absent from the newer post.

It’s not quite as helpful as a ton of money, but Rockstar also said it has other ways to help new players that’ll be present in the new releases.

“Furthermore, GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S has an assortment of new quality of life improvements, including a newly designed introduction and tutorial for new players, a new front-end Main Menu that allows you to jump directly into Freemode, Heists, Races, Adversary Modes, the latest featured weekly event content, and more,” Rockstar said.

GTA V and GTA Online will come to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles on March 15th.