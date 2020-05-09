GTA Online Players Who Used New Glitch Are Getting Their Entire Accounts Wiped

✖

GTA Online players who have exploited the game's latest glitch are reportedly getting their entire accounts wiped clean. More specifically, players who gamed the system by cashing in on the casino chip glitch -- the latest popular money glitch in the game -- are not just getting all of their character's money taken away, but apparently Rockstar Games is resetting their entire accounts. This means characters, progress, inventories, etc., will all be wiped clean.

Word comes way of Rockstar Games insider and reporter Tez 2, who not only relayed word of the development, but provided examples of players' accounts getting hit with the reset hammer. However, there also appears to be a minority of cases where players are only getting money wipes, not complete account resets. That said, at the moment, it's unclear why some players are getting complete resets while others are only feeling Rockstar's response in their virtual wallets.

"Rockstar Games is in the process of resetting GTA Online characters, progress, and inventory of all the players who have done the casino chip glitch, also known as the latest money glitch," said Tez 2 via Twitter. "Not a money wipe, a complete reset."

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on this report or issued any type of statement pertaining to the situation.

This is not the first time Rockstar Games has taken action against accounts that have taken advantage of money exploits, but usually it dishes out punishment in the form of money wipes only.

(Photo: Rockstar Games)

GTA Online is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC for free for anyone who owns Grand Theft Auto V on the same platforms. For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on the massive online game, be sure to check out all of our past and most recent articles about the game by clicking right here.

In the most recent and related Grand Theft Auto news, alien gangs have taken over the streets of Los Santos. Meanwhile, a new report suggests that Grand Theft Auto VI may release sooner than everyone expects, but it will come at a price players may not like.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.