GTA Online Update Adds Long Overdue Feature

A new GTA Online update is live on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and it's added a long overdue feature players have been more or less asking for since the game first released. If you haven't downloaded and checked out the update -- titled GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners -- and if you haven't seen the patch notes, all you need to know is it's a big one. In fact, it may be the biggest GTA Online update of 2021.

That said, with so much new content, many players are overlooking the smattering of quality-of-life features that Rockstar Games has added. Some of these features players didn't know they needed. Others they've been asking Rockstar to add for years.

One of these features involves radio stations. More specifically, and with the new update, players can now decide which radio stations they want on their radio wheel via the interaction menu. In other words, players will no longer need to sift through radio stations they don't listen to and have no intention of ever listening to.

You can now decide which radio stations you want on your radio wheel. You can do this in the interaction menu. pic.twitter.com/ceTKZcjqRS — Nuro (@Nuro_Citrix) July 20, 2021

As noted, this isn't the only quality-of-life feature added with the update, but it's probably the most substantial and the most relevant considering this update is primarily about cars.

GTA Online is available -- for free -- via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It's also playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility, with native next-gen versions of the game and GTA 5 expected to arrive on November 11, 2021.

