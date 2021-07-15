GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X Confirms New Next-Gen Feature

✖

Rockstar Games has yet to reveal the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Grand Theft Auto V, which it likes to refer to as the "expanded and enhanced" version of the game already on PS4, Xbox One, and other platforms. This hasn't changed, but Rockstar has divulged one specific detail about the next-gen ports of the game, providing insight into one improvement these versions make that certainly falls under the "expanded and enhanced" moniker.

According to Rockstar Games, when GTA Online comes to the pair of next-gen consoles, it will come with the ability for players to upgrade select vehicles with "all new speed improvements and more." In other words, customize select vehicles in ways the current versions of the game don't allow for.

"When GTA Online launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year, select vehicles will be upgradable with all new speed improvements and more," said Rockstar Games. "These special upgrades will be available only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Grand Theft Auto V — stay tuned for more details."

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if these new improvements and options are limited to just GTA Online or if they will be carried over into the single-player campaign as well. Whatever the case, Grand Theft Auto fans are excited.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game are set to release worldwide on November 11, 2021. As noted, Rockstar Games has yet to reveal these versions of the game after announcing them last summer. However, according to various rumors, that could change as early as next month.

