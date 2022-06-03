GTA Online Update Gives Players Ways to Earn Easy Money

✖

The latest of Rockstar Games' GTA Online updates dropped this week, and with that release came some easy opportunities for players to earn sizable chunks of cash with which to fund their criminal enterprises. These rewards can be obtained by completing a couple of Superyacht Life missions with players even able to earn a bit of money back if they choose to buy a specific yacht themselves and finish out a couple of associated missions. These of course are on top of the normal rewards multipliers in each weekly update, so if players do the right tasks within the next seven days, they can come away with quite the influx of GTA$.

To get started with your GTA Online earnings this week, the easiest way to earn GTA$300K is by completing three Superyacht Life missions: Salvage, Icebreaker, and D-Day. Completing Superyacht Missions will earn you four times the rewards this week anyway, but completing those three will award GTA$100K each.

"Stake your claim on the high seas — complete A Superyacht Life missions this week to earn a bounteous haul of 4X GTA$ and RP," the overview for this week's GTA Online update said. "Plus, there are three additional GTA$100K bonuses available this week — one each for completing Salvage, Icebreaker, or D-Day."

On top of that, if you plan on purchasing the Galaxy Super Yacht for yourself during the promotional period which will seemingly run from this week to the release of the next update, you'll get a rebate of GTA$1M delivered back to your account. The Galaxy Super Yachts themselves are also on sale for 50% of their original prices, so if you were thinking of buying one, now's the time to do so.

"Players who purchase the Galaxy Super Yacht between now and July 6 (available at a 50% discount this week) and complete all six A Superyacht Life missions will receive a GTA$1M rebate to their Maze Bank account," Rockstar said. "All GTA$ bonuses and rebates are delivered within 72 hours of completion."

If you tire of the yacht activities, Drop Zone is paying out triple the rewards while the Martin Madrazo Contact Missions are paying out double, so there are plenty of opportunities to earn big this week.