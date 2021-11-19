Rockstar Games Apologizes for Messy Release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

Rockstar Games has released an apology message to fans due to the messy manner in which the company released the newly remastered GTA Trilogy. The full collection, which is officially titled Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, launched last week and immediately drew criticism for a multitude of reasons. Because of this, Rockstar has now released the aforementioned message and has outlined what it plans to do moving forward.

Detailed on Rockstar’s own website, the studio made clear that the way in which Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition released was not up to snuff in any regard. “Firstly, we want to sincerely apologize to everyone who has encountered issues playing these games. The Grand Theft Auto series — and the games that make up this iconic trilogy — are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world. The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect,” the studio said blatantly. It also acknowledged that across all platforms, the collection has been mired by a number of technical problems.

Fortunately, Rockstar went on to say that it already has a new update in the pipeline that should improve the remastered GTA Trilogy for all platforms. “A new Title Update is on the way in the coming days for all versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition that will address a number of issues,” the blog post said. Additionally, Rockstar also stated that it would be relisting the PC versions of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas on the Rockstar Store very soon.

“While one of the goals of the Definitive Editions was to allow players to enjoy these games on modern platforms for many years to come, we also understand that some of you would still like to have the previous classic versions available for purchase,” the post said. “We will be adding the classic PC versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas back to the Rockstar Store shortly as a bundle. Additionally, everyone who has purchased Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PC from the Rockstar Store through June 30, 2022, will receive these classic versions in their Rockstar Games Launcher library at no additional cost. We will update everyone as soon as these are back in the Rockstar Store.”

How do you feel about this new message from Rockstar Games? Do you think that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition can be salvaged given its current state?