GTA Trilogy Remake Reportedly Making "Content Changes" for "Modern Audiences"

A new report claims Rockstar Games is re-releasing GTA San Andreas, GTA Vice City, and GTA 3 as one packe, under the name GTA Trilogy, later this year via the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile phones. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if the trio of re-releases are going to be remasters or remakes, but early (and unofficial) details suggest they will be somewhere in-between these two things. That said, since this initial report other sources have chimed in with a few more illuminating tidbits.

For example, Gematsu has since relayed word that they have heard there will be "some content changes to make the games more suitable for modern audiences." Unfortunately, Gematsu didn't accompany this with any further details or insight, leaving fans with nothing but speculation.

There are a few ways you could take this information, and Grand Theft Auto fans have taken it in each of these ways. The first and most prominent interruption involves a little bit of context. If you don't know, GTA games are basically a satire of America. They are also offensive. Thus, when it's reported that content changes are being made with modern audiences in mind, people think it's going to be censorship of some of the more offensive scenes that maybe haven't aged as well.

The other common interruption is that this means there will be some gameplay and design changes to ensure the games don't feel as dated as they are. This seems inevitable and is relayed by the original report, so it's unlikely Gematsu would be referring to this, but it's possible.

For now, it remains to be seen what these content changes are. In fact, it's important to remember the re-releases haven't been confirmed, so take all of this with a grain of salt.

