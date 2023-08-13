Guillermo del Toro Posts Cheeky Tweet on PT's 9th Anniversary

Acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro has posted a pretty tweet cheeky tweet for the ninth anniversary of P.T.. For those who maybe aren't familiar with the gaming legend, in 2014, a free horror game called PT was published on the PlayStation store. The player wakes up in a room and wanders out into a well-lit hallway in a house on a stormy night. As they walk through it, they proceed to realize they're trapped in a loop, constantly resetting them at the start of the hallway as things get progressively spookier. After solving puzzles and avoiding various terrors, the ending of the game reveals it's a teaser for a new Silent Hill game starring Norman Reedus from Hideo Kojima. It was also revealed that acclaimed horror director Guillermo del Toro would co-direct the game with Kojima, making for an incredible pairing of some of entertainment's greatest minds.

Unfortunately, the project was canceled in 2015 as Hideo Kojima and Konami had a falling out, the lengths of which are still largely unknown to this day. However, the project was canceled, PT was erased from the PlayStation Store, and fans are still pretty angry about it. Today was the ninth anniversary of PT and Guillermo del Toro took to Twitter to share a cheeky tweet that seems to be a play on the "f**k Konami" slogan that fans coined in the 2010s and has been used to stick it to the publisher for canceling the highly anticipated game.

Ah... Konami... What sayeth thou? Irrumabo Konamitus. https://t.co/Z212Sq7t38 — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) August 13, 2023

Guillermo del Toro has expressed his sadness and frustration with the cancelation of the project many, many times over the years. del Toro would later reunite with Kojima on Death Stranding to lend his likeness to a character in the game, but it seems unlikely del Toro will return to make a game anytime soon. The director has had a lot of experience with projects falling through in Hollywood and unfortunately, he was burnt once again by the gaming industry.

