Silent Hill 2 Remake Release Date Potentially Leaked

A release date for the Silent Hill 2 remake may have leaked this week with that game supposedly out in September if the leaked date holds up. This leak comes from a retailer that listed the game as coming out on September 29th, a date which falls on a Friday which makes it a bit more believable as far as possible dates go. Konami of course has not announced anything official about release date for the horror game's remake, and with the majority of the summer gaming events behind us know, it's unclear when, exactly, a date might be announced.

News of this supposed release date for the game comes from Australian retailer Gorilla Gaming which currently has a listing up for Silent Hill 2 remake preorders. That listing (which is still live at this time) shows that the game will be out on September 29th. While it's entirely possible that the date could be a placeholder, most placeholders typically push games' release dates out to the very end of the year, so the fact that this one has a more specific date suggests the leak might be real.

We'll hopefully be getting an official date sooner rather than later considering how this leak appeared this week and the game got an updated file size not long before that. There always seems to be Silent Hill news on the horizon, however, especially with so many different Silent Hill projects going on now, so it could still be a while before we get a date for this remake.

If the game does come out in September, it's going to add to an already very busy month. That month will include releases of games like Starfield, Fae Farm, Lies of P, the Mortal Kombat reboot Mortal Kombat 1, the new Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC, and RoboCop: Rogue City. It being out so late in the month would put it right up against October's Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and Alan Wake 2, too.

Konami has not yet announced a release date for the Silent Hill 2 remake, but we'll hopefully see that change soon.