Silent Hill: Ascension Release Date Set for 2023

Silent Hill: Ascension is the next game in the long-running horror franchise. This time out, Konami is handing the reins to Genvid, whose best-known previous work is likely The Walking Dead: Last Mile, which used its MILE technology to tell a story in The Walking Dead's universe that was shaped by "millions of fans." Genvid is looking to do the same with Silent Hill: Ascension. This game puts the fate of all its characters into fans' hands, with the creators claiming that not even they know how Ascension will end when it launches later this year.

If Last Mile is any indication, Ascension will be a hybrid between a video game and television series. Think of it like a Dark Pictures Anthology entry but on a massive scale. Instead of sitting around making decisions to save characters' lives with your friends, you're doing it with a global audience. It's a big departure from what Silent Hill fans are used to, which means it could go either way with the fanbase.

"No matter how hard, how fast, how far you run – your past will catch up with you…” #SilentHillAscension pic.twitter.com/5pB6YM8gDG — SHAscension (@ShAscension) May 30, 2023

On one hand, sharing the decisions with such a massive audience certainly seems innovative. It's kind of like they've found a way to replicate the experience of going to a movie theater full of other rowdy viewers and seeing the latest horror flick. Everyone knows the tropes, so people are just having a blast yelling at the characters on screen. That said, that type of atmosphere doesn't usually fit with the type of psychological horror Silent Hill is often going for. It's also a system that could feel disappointing for some. Part of the draw for a game like the Dark Pictures Anthology is getting an outcome that feels like it's your own. If your choices all go against the global audience, it might feel frustrating.

That said, this isn't the first time Genvid has made a game like this. They've had some time to learn from any hang-ups players had with The Walking Dead: Last Mile, which should give Ascension a leg up. The property might not exactly fit what Genvid is going for, but it's still possible that they could deliver a fun experience if you go in with an open mind. Genvid has revealed that Silent Hill: Ascension is coming out later this year, though it was not officially announced if the game, like Last Mile, is coming exclusively to Facebook.